Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of PACCAR worth $81,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

