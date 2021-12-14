SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 286,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $514.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.