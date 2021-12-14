Swing (SWING) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swing has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $332,717.10 and approximately $7.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.