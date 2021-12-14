Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Raised to CHF 657 at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from CHF 546 to CHF 657 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

