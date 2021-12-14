Swop 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,576.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Swop has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $117,576.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $8.47 or 0.00017558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swop has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,826,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,750,137 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

