Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $269,782.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1,127,484,355.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,842.96 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1,357,735,422.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,138.26 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

