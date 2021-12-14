Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $275.47 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

