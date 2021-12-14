Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 212.4% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 67,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

