Tadpole Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,591.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $6,591.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.55 or 0.00017665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.