Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 778 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

