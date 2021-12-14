Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Glaukos worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.