Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.