Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 229,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,412,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $233.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $199.63. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

