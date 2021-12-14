Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

