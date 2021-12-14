Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $898,954.54 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.