TCW Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

