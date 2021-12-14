TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

