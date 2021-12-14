TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

