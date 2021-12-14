TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,095 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

