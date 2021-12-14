TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,093 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

