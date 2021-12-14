TCW Group Inc. Sells 20,626 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Guess? worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

