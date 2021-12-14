TCW Group Inc. Sells 26,441 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

