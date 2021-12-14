TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSDF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.