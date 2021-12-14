Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.67. 533,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,603. The firm has a market cap of C$18.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.36. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.65 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

