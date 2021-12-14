Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

