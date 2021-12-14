Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM opened at $434.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $439.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

