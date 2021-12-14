TenX (PAY) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $1.05 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.