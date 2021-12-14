Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT Lowered to €100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 32,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Thales has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

