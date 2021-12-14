The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

DSGX stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

