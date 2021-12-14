The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.15). Approximately 161,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 324,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.16).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.20).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.