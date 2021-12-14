The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,091. The firm has a market cap of $381.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $158.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

