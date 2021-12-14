The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Toro has raised its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Toro has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

