TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Trading Down 2%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 203,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average daily volume of 27,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TheMaven in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

