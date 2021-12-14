Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.41. 6,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $618.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $251.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

