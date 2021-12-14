Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 428 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

