Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

