Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 281.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Coupang by 72.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coupang by 119.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

