Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

