Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,213 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

