Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 4,721 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

