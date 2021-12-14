Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 3.2%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.77). Approximately 40,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 248,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £194.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

