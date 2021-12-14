Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 3.2%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.77). Approximately 40,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 248,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £194.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

