Tokenbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,216.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $251,269.63 and $3,216.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

