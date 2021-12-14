Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.31

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

