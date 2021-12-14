TOWER Market Cap Achieves $14.40 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.