Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $2.32

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $47.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1,291,702.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604,059,139.34 or 107.78949887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9,756,020.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,182,738.52 or 6.45651890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3,474.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13,525.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.29 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 17,760.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 110,118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 18,738.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20,159.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16,930.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.70 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,091,642 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

