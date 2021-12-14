Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.08. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

