Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.20

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $963.07 million and a P/E ratio of -24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

