Trias (TRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Trias

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

