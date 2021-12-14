Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1,657.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $315,752.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2,075.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 10,202,161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 3,979,651.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1,881,988.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 14,574,150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10,352,609.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4,276,601.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 8,575,335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

