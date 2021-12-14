TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,266 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

